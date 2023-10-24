Ernest Lloyd Stewart, 89, of Dunlap, Tennessee died Sunday, October 15, 2023.

He attended Mercy Ministry Church and was retired from Whealand Foundry after 30 years. He enjoyed western square dancing, attending bluegrass festivals, reading, and most of all, spending time with his family.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Nancy Melodean Stewart; sons, Curtis and Ronnie Stewart; granddaughter, April Summers; grandson, Christopher Stewart; brothers, Hershel, Leon, Herbert, Clifford and Billy Stewart; and sisters, Nellie Coleman, Lillian Harris, and Sara Harvey.

He is survived by his children, Katherine (Jr.) Lockhart, Gail (Buck) Harris, Ricky Stewart, and Bryan (Hope) Stewart, all of Dunlap; grandchildren, Mandy (Derrick) Layne, Felicia Summers, Amber Harris, Nikki Stewart, Alex Stewart, Maddison Swanger, Bryley Stewart, Teagan Stewart, Ryan Stewart, Jacob Stewart, Melanie Brady and Heather Reel; 18 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; brothers, Leonard Lee Stewart of Chattanooga, and Chester (Faye) Stewart of Dunlap; and several nieces and nephews.

Services were held Thursday, October 19 in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Jeff Smith officiating. Burial was in Harvey Cemetery.

Memorial donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association in honor of Nancy Melodean Stewart.

Online condolences can be made at www.reedfamilyfh.com.

Arrangements by Standefer-Reed Funeral Home of Dunlap.