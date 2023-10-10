Radus Charles Stewart, 84 of Chattanooga, Tennessee passed away Saturday, October 7, 2023 at Erlanger Medical Center.

He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, son and brother. He was an avid Tennessee Volunteers fan. He and his wife Carolyn owned the former Lynn’s TV Shop in Dunlap.

He was preceded in death by his father, Charlie Stewart; mother, Easter Snyder Stewart; siblings, Pauline Cain, Bernice Cunningham, Viola Sutherland, Wilma Stewart, Mazelle Titshaw, Cecil Stewart, Thomas Stewart and Johnny Stewart.

He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Miller Stewart; daughter, Cathy (Stanley) Neal; brother, Lloyd (Robbie) Stewart; sister, Geneva Brown; half-brother, Raymond (Vickie) Stewart and half-sister, Thersa Stewart; granddaughters, Amanda Neal and Jennifer (Jeremy) Reese; great grandchildren, Katelyn Harvey, Byron Harvey, Reese Harvey and Link Reese along with several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held Tuesday, October 10, at 3:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with burial to follow in Graham Cemetery.

Ewton Funeral Home & Cremation Center is in charge of arrangements for Mr. Radus Stewart, and asks that you share your memories and condolences for his family on their website at www.ewtonfuneralhome.com.