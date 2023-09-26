 Skip to content

George Winn “Jud” Schroeder

George Winn “Jud” Schroeder, 89, of Dunlap, passed away at his home on Sunday, September 24, 2023.

He was a Veteran of the U.S. Navy. Jud was a very hard worker and would often not stop working on a project until it was completed. He loved to work on classic cars and was a home builder in Ohio. He was always helpful to everyone that needed a helping hand.

He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Ada Schroeder; first wife, Ann Schroeder; and sons, Mark and Tracy Schroeder.

He is survived by his wife, Shirley Scantlen Schroeder; son, Mike (Sue) Schroeder; grandchildren, Megan and Heather; and great-grandchildren, Jackson, Peyton and McKenzie.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, September 28 at 2:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Burial will be at Riverside Cemetery in Defiance, Ohio. Family will receive friends Thursday from 1:00 until 2:00 p.m.

Ewton Funeral Home & Cremation Center is in charge of arrangements for Mr. George Schroeder and they ask that you share your condolences, memories and photos for his family on their website at www.ewtonfuneralhome.com.

