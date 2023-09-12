Norma Jean Swanger, 84, of Dunlap, Tennessee passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 5, 2023 at NHC of Sequatchie with family by her side.

She was a loving mother and grandmother. She was employed at C&D Technologies in Dunlap for many years where she retired.

She was preceded in death by her parents, George Edward and Lizzie Jane Snyder; daughter, Brenda Moore; brothers, Riley, Melvin, Marshall, Jasper, Edward, and Samuel Snyder; and sisters, Nora Snyder, Julie Snyder Crowe, Evy Snyder Mikel, and Thelma Snyder Stewart.

She is survived by her son, Kenneth Swanger of Vernon, Vermont; daughter, Sharon Swanger Hobbs of Dunlap; grandchildren, Jennifer Hernandez, Amy Ewton, Wesley and Dewayne Moore, Kendra Harris, Dakota Swanger, Stephanie Martin, Shanna Campbell, and Jarrod Minton; 18 great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service was held Thursday, September 7 at Chapel Hill Cemetery with Pastor Doug Ramsey officiating.

Arrangements by Standefer-Reed Funeral Home of Dunlap.