Emma Jean Britt Boston
Emma Jean Britt Boston, 90, of Dunlap, passed away Monday, September 11, 2023.
She attended Way of the Cross Baptist Church. She loved to do puzzles and worked as a cook at the former Lucky Boy Restaurant in Dunlap.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles Britt and Sarah Britt Pendergrass; husband, Isaac Newton Boston; daughters, Wanda Faye Hatfield, Debra Ann Boston and Vickie Denise Kilgore; along with several brother and sisters.
She is survived by her sons, James Craig (Tammy) Boston, Charles Joel (Stephanie Shrader) Boston and Steve Allen (Barbara) Boston; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
No visitation or service will be held, as it was Mrs. Boston’s wish to be cremated.
Ewton Funeral Home & Cremation Center was in charge of arrangements for Mrs. Emma Boston and they ask that you share memories and condolences for her family on their website at www.ewtonfuneralhome.com.