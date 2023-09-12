Emma Jean Britt Boston, 90, of Dunlap, passed away Monday, September 11, 2023.

She attended Way of the Cross Baptist Church. She loved to do puzzles and worked as a cook at the former Lucky Boy Restaurant in Dunlap.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles Britt and Sarah Britt Pendergrass; husband, Isaac Newton Boston; daughters, Wanda Faye Hatfield, Debra Ann Boston and Vickie Denise Kilgore; along with several brother and sisters.

She is survived by her sons, James Craig (Tammy) Boston, Charles Joel (Stephanie Shrader) Boston and Steve Allen (Barbara) Boston; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

No visitation or service will be held, as it was Mrs. Boston’s wish to be cremated.

Ewton Funeral Home & Cremation Center was in charge of arrangements for Mrs. Emma Boston