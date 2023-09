Whether walking the two-mile distance or whatever distance chosen, everyone is encouraged to come out for the Walk to End Alzheimer’s beginning at Harris Park on September 9. Registration for the fundraiser begins at 8:00 a.m. and the walk starts at 9:00.

“No matter how you show your support for finding a cure for this horrible disease, it will not go unnoticed,” organizers stated.

