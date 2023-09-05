Sheilah Cathleen Filyaw, 69, of Whitwell, Tennessee passed away Wednesday, August 30, 2023 at her home.

Sheilah loved crafts, she loved everyone and welcomed everyone into her home. She was the best mom and grandmother who always saw the good in everyone.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Cecil Bernard and Betty Alice Hony Filyaw; husband, Herman Munger; and sisters, Evia Henson, Eileen Meeks and Sandra Graham.

She is survived by her daughter, Joy (Joey) Camp; brothers, Steve Filway and Cecil (Jane) Filyaw; grandson, Michael (Brett) Munger; great-grandson, Landon Lee Munger; special daughter, Twila Welch; special niece, Audrey (James) Ballinger; along with several nieces and nephews.

Ewton Funeral Home & Cremation Center was in charge of arrangements for Mrs. Sheilah Filyaw and asks that you share your condolences and memories for her family on their website at www.ewtonfuneralhome.com.