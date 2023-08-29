The family of Joseph “Joey” Anthony Wood, 33, are sad to announce he passed away unexpectedly on August 20, 2023. Joseph, also known as Joey to those close to him, was a dedicated father, brother and son.

Joseph gained an associated degree in criminal justice and worked in manufacturing for some of his career, which reflected his love for fixing things. Joseph could be caught outside working on cars or inside on the computer with his brother. His determination to work through every circumstance life threw at him was one of his many amazing attributes, in addition to his contagious laughter, playful personality and confident attitude.

He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Wood, Sr.; and his mother, Angela O’Dell.

Joseph is survived by his children, Amelia Wood and Aurora Smith; his brother, Robert Wood, Jr.; and sisters, Brittany O’Dell and Destiny O’Dell.

No service will be held at this time.

Ewton Funeral Home & Cremation Center was in charge of arrangements for Joseph Wood