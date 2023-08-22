 Skip to content

Kenneth “Ken” Ray Green

Kenneth “Ken” Ray Green, 69, of  Jasper, Tennessee passed away at his home Thursday, August 17, 2023.

He was a loving father and grandfather.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Opal May Green; brother, Glenn Green; sister, Shirley Guffy; father-in-law, Robert Owens; and mother-in-law, Gean Roe.

Survivors include his wife Debra Green; sons, Michael Green and Scott Wilson (Kirstie); daughters, Samantha Wakefield (Sean) and Kristen Green; brothers, Clarence Green Jr. and Robert Green; sisters, Ester Hayes, Louise Green and Elouise Green; and grandchildren, Charlie, Abbie, Alyvia, Kyler, Ava, Journey, Angela, and Leila.

The Green Family would like to say a special thank you to Pastor Roy Jentry and Adoration Hospice.

No service or visitation will be held.

Ewton Funeral Home & Cremation Center is in charge of arrangements for Ken Green and ask that you share your memories and condolences for Ken’s family on their website at www.ewtonfuneralhome.com.

