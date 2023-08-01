Schools to prohibit cell phone use

Cell phone use, texting and talking, will not be allowed during class time at Sequatchie County High School (SCHS) for the upcoming school year. No phones will be allowed at Griffith Elementary School (GES) or Sequatchie County Middle School (SCMS) throughout the school day.

“Although students may have cell phones at school, they won’t be allowed to use them during instruction,” explained Director of Schools Sarai Pierce. “The district provides 1:1 chromebooks for educational purposes.”

