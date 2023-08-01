Lori Hall, 59, of Dunlap, Tennessee passed away Monday, July 24, 2023 at Erlanger Sequatchie Valley.

She was co-owner with her husband of Randy’s Wrecker Services. She was a huge Miami Dolphins fan and loved arts and crafts.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Mershanda Hall; and grandmother, Ruth Hovelsrud.

She is survived by her husband, Randall Eugene Hall; daughter, Amber (Adam) Skelton, Thomaston, Georgia; mother, Virginia Jackson, Dunlap; brother, Jeff Jackson, West Palm Beach, Florida; grandchildren, Hunter and Gracie; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held Friday, July 28 in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Ron Follett officiating. Burial was in Sequatchie Memorial Gardens Community Cemetery.

Online condolences can be made at www.reedfamilyfh.com.

Arrangements by Standefer-Reed Funeral Home of Dunlap.