Deborah “Deb” Marie Cookston Hunter

Deborah Marie Cookston Hunter, “Deb Hunter”, 64, of Dunlap, Tennessee passed away peacefully at home on Sunday afternoon, July 23, 2023 after a long and very courageous battle with cancer.

After graduating from Lipscomb University in Nashville, Deb forged a highly successful sales and marketing career with many notable achievements in the field of pharmaceutical sales. She was a highly effective communicator and influencer and being faced with the challenges of her cancer diagnosis in 2018, she decided to keep busy by following her passion for writing. She published several historical fiction titles, as well as developing a history-based project with an online social media presence focused on the Tudor period of British history. This project has become a highly successful brand “All Things Tudor”, which includes a website and a Facebook group with a large and fast-growing membership of like-minded enthusiasts. More recently, the brand included a very popular audio podcast.

Deb enjoy traveling with her husband, Paul, and with her desire to experience different locations and cultures, she was proud of the fact she had visited over 90 countries. Highly interested and engaged in fashion, she was known for her taste and elegance. She will be greatly missed.

Deb was preceded in death by her parents, James “J.C.” and Cora Lou “Lukie” Frizzell Cookston; and her siblings, Kirk Cookston and Lance Eric Cookston.

Her surviving husband of 22 years is Paul Hunter from Glasgow, Scotland.

A private memorial service celebrating Deb’s life will be organized in accordance with Deb’s express wishes and held at a future date.

In lieu of flowers, Deb had requested that trees be planted in her memory. You may do so on our website at www.ewtonfuneralhome.com.

Ewton Funeral Home & Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.