A new access ramp and parking lot at the Humpback Bridge at 751 Old York Highway East, offering easy entry into the Sequatchie River, has been completed and the community is invited to a special event July 17.

“At 10:00 a.m., we’ll be having a ribbon cutting at the Humpback Bridge access point,” announced Dunlap Mayor Clint Huth. “There will also be a free paddle event.”

