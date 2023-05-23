Emma Lee Ewton, 70, of Dunlap, Tennessee passed away peacefully after a well fought battle with dementia on May 17, 2023 surrounded by her loving family.

Emma had a big heart when it came to caring for her family and community, from the daycares to nursing homes. She truly loved to help people.

Emma went on to join family gone before her, those being her parents, Ralph and Allie Hoodenpyle Ewton; sisters, Addie Ewton, Lorraine Sanders and Linda Gail Griffith; and brother, Phillip Ewton.

Those left to cherish her memory include her sisters, Reba Ewton of Dunlap, Geneva (Grover) Skyles of Dunlap and Burma Ray Hale of Rossville, Georgia; sister-in-law, Mary McCarter of Pikeville, many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews and many children who loved Emma as their granny, including her special riding buddy, Traxton Shell.

Graveside services were held Friday, May 19 at Sequatchie County Memorial Gardens with Bro. Sheldon Barker officiating.

Memorial donations can be made to the funeral home toward funeral expenses.

An online guestbook is at www.ewtonfuneralhome.com.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.