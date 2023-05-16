SCHS Senior Night and Graduation this week

Sequatchie County High School’s Class of 2023 will be recognized this week with senior night at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 18. On Friday, May 19, graduation ceremonies are set for 6:00 p.m. at the SCHS stadium. Diplomas can be picked up inside the school following the ceremony.

The Dunlap Tribune’s graduation keepsake is in this week’s newspaper. It features individual photos of each SCHS senior graduating, plus advertisements by area businesses and individuals wishing the Class of 2023 the best.

“We appreciate our advertisers for sponsoring this keepsake for the Class of 2023, and wish the Class the best as they pursue their futures,” said Publisher Sandy Dodson with The Dunlap Tribune.