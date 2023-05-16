Linda Harville Kilgore, 69, of Dunlap, Tennessee passed away Friday evening, May 12, 2023 at NHC Health Care.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Lester Kilgore; parents, Ruben and Olavene Harville; brother, Rudy Harville; and step-daughter, Kim Kilgore.

She is survived by her sister-in-law, Judy Harville; brother-in-law, Paul (Jackie) Carey, both of Dunlap; three step-grandchildren; four step-great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephew, cousins and friends; special cousin and friend, Alice Harvey.

Funeral services were held Monday, May 15 in the funeral home chapel. Burial was in Collier Cemetery. The family requests contributions be made to help with funeral expenses.

Arrangements by Standefer-Reed Funeral Home of Dunlap.