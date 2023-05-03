Michael Lee Smith, 73, of Chattanooga, Tennessee went to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, April 4, 2023.

Michael was born in Dunlap, Tennessee on June 5, 1949 to the late Estel and Ollie Smith. He was of the Baptist faith and served in the United States Air Force for three years. Michael was an avid photographer and loved to travel.

In addition to his parents, Michael was preceded in death by a son, Jessie Lee Smith; sisters, Ruth Hitchcock and Maxine Shelton; and brother, Howard Smith.

He is survived by his devoted wife of 28 years, Charlotte Smith; siblings, Richard Smith, Ernestine Pilkington, Phillip Smith and Steve Smith; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services for Michael were held Friday, April 7 at Coulter Chapel of Lane Funeral Home. Interment followed in Mansfield Cemetery in Dunlap.