Helen Doris Mears White

Helen Doris Mears White, 89, of Whitwell, Tennessee passed away Sunday, April 16, 2023.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Abe and Estelle Mears; daughter, Donna Hardison; great-granddaughter, Muriel Elissa Free; brothers, David Mears, Sammy Mears and Bob Mears; sister, Jackie Jackson; nephew, Kevin Jackson.

Those left to cherish her memories are her daughters, Gloria Free and Karen McFadden both of Whitwell; sisters, Martha Ridge, Pauletta Caldwell both of Jasper, Betty Perkins of Union Grove; brothers, Jim Mears and Abe Mears both of Whitwell; grandchildren, Shalah Free, John Free, James Hardison, Amy Hardison, Patrick McFadden, Chase Hardison; great-grandchildren, Maverick Phillips, Alethea Free, Caitlyn Free, Kadin Rector, Eastin Rector, Gavin Hardison and Alysa Hardison; great-great-grandchildren, Meara Brown, Houston Rector and Nolan Free.

Memorial Service will be announced soon.

Share memories, photos and condolences for the family at www.whitwellmemorialfuneralhome.com

Arrangements by Whitwell Memorial Funeral Home.

