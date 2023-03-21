Rickie Cooley

Rickie G. Cooley, 64, of Cartwright, Tennessee passed away Tuesday, February 28, 2023.

He was preceded in death by his father, Ancle Cooley; mother, Agnes Cooley; sister, Elzada Cooley; brothers, Ras Cooley and Junior Cooley; niece, Kathy J. Cooley; and nephew, Steven Cooley.

Those left to cherish his memories are his daughter, Tiffany Cooley of Whitwell; siblings, Charlie Cooley of Dunlap, Kay Minton, Carl (Arlene) Cooley, Dennis Cooley, Connie (Dale) Easterly and Lawrence (Kathy) Cooley, all of Cartwright; grandchildren, Holden Cooley, Tristian Henry and Chrislyn Henry; several nieces, nephews and a host of friends.

Funeral services were held Friday, March 3 in the funeral home chapel.

