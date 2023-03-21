Gary Wolfe

Gary B. Wolfe, 66, of Pikeville, Tennessee passed away Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at CHI Memorial Hospital.

He was a member of Lee Station Baptist Church and an avid sports fan.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Cecil and Barbara Wolfe; and brother, Michael Wolfe.

He is survived by two sisters, Sheila (Ron) Nichols, and Kim (Greg Crawford) Wolfe, both of Crossville; two brothers, Larry (Regina) Wolfe, Dunlap and Bill (Joyce) Wolfe, Pikeville; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held Saturday, March 18 in the funeral home chapel with Bro. Bill Wolfe offici-ating.

Burial was in Collier Cemetery.

Arrangements are by Standefer-Reed Funeral Home of Dunlap.