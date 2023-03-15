Moore to play soccer at Tennessee Wesleyan

Gavin Moore, a senior leader for the Sequatchie County High School soccer program, will continue to play soccer next year at Tennessee Wesleyan. He signed scholarship papers with numerous friends and family present at SCHS on March 10.

“Tennessee Wesleyan is a Christian-based school with small class sizes,” Gavin explained. “Codi Crippen, the assistant soccer coach I’ve worked with, seems to care about the players on and off the field.”

