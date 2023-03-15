Calvin Layne, 73, of Dunlap, TN, passed away Monday, March 13, 2023 at Parkridge East Hospital.

He was a member of Bethel church of Christ where he served as an Elder, secretary treasurer and was over the benevolence work at the church. Calvin was also a United States Army Veteran serving in Vietnam. He was retired from Dupont, a truck driver, loved the beach and fishing. He was devoted to his Lord and his family. He was preceded in death by his son-in-law, Lynn Johnson; parents, Charlie Bill and Lois Layne; brother, Bill Layne.

He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Sandy Layne, Dunlap; daughters, Sherry Johnson, Dunlap, and Shonda (Ed) Boring, Pikeville; granddaughters, Elle Peggy (Jordan Peeples) Johnson, and Tess Elizabeth (Gavin Montgomery) Boring; special nephew, Terry Holland; a host of friends and family.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, March 16 at 1:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Burial will be in Collier Cemetery. Family will receive friends Wednesday 4:00-8:00 p.m. CDT and Thursday 10:00 a.m. until time of service.

Online condolences can be made at www.reedfamilyfh.com.

Arrangements by Standefer-Reed Funeral Home, 50 May Road, Dunlap.