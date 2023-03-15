Braylon Shane Hatfield
Braylon Shane Hatfield, infant son of Melody Espinoza and Jacob Hatfield was called to heaven on Thursday, March 9, 2023.
Survivors other than his parents are his big brother, Harrison; grandparents, Lee Gilbert and Yvette Hatfield; Tiffany and Jorge Espinoza; Randy Hatfield; Angilee (Bobby Ewton) Sanders, Nora Troupe and Paul Patterson; aunts and uncles, Tyanna Espinoza, Noah Pickett, Ashley (James) Privett, David (Michelle) Hatfield, Adam Troupe and Ruban (Amy) Espinoza; special family friends, Tiffany and Shane Nolan.
Graveside services will be held Thursday, March 16, at noon at Condra Cemetery. Family will receive friends Thursday from 8:00 a.m. until noon.
An online guestbook is at www.ewtonfuneralhome.com.
Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.