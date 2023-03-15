Braylon Shane Hatfield, infant son of Melody Espinoza and Jacob Hatfield was called to heaven on Thursday, March 9, 2023.

Survivors other than his parents are his big brother, Harrison; grandparents, Lee Gilbert and Yvette Hatfield; Tiffany and Jorge Espinoza; Randy Hatfield; Angilee (Bobby Ewton) Sanders, Nora Troupe and Paul Patterson; aunts and uncles, Tyanna Espinoza, Noah Pickett, Ashley (James) Privett, David (Michelle) Hatfield, Adam Troupe and Ruban (Amy) Espinoza; special family friends, Tiffany and Shane Nolan.

Graveside services will be held Thursday, March 16, at noon at Condra Cemetery. Family will receive friends Thursday from 8:00 a.m. until noon.

An online guestbook is at www.ewtonfuneralhome.com.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.