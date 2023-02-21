Vadah Mae Dilliard passed away February 11, 2023 at Life Care Center in Dayton, Tennessee.

She was a 1960 graduate of Rhea Central High School. She worked at a restaurant in Red Bank, while obtaining her LPN (nursing license). She worked for over 30 years at the local hospital and nursing home.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Floyd and Marie Nelson Dilliard; five brothers, J.W., Floyd Jr., Bill, Morgan and Roger Igou; four sisters, Flora, Clara, Helen and Wanda; and eight nieces and nephews.

She is survived by her two brothers, Thomas and Jennings (Debra); sister-in-law, Margaret Elsea Dilliard; and 18 nieces and nephews.

A family memorial service will be held at a later date.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.