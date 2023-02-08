Thomas Edward Smith, 73, of Dunlap, Tennessee passed away Saturday, January 14, 2023.

Tommy was a Veteran of the U.S. Army. He loved to fish and work with his hands. His two favorite sayings were that he was a jack of all trades and a master of none and that the only two things he couldn’t do were fly an airplane and do open heart surgery but that’s just because no one gave him a chance to try. He loved working in the timber business and was employed by Dr. and Mrs. Mary Lou Graves for many years as their full-time grounds keeper and handyman. He loved his family and always did his best to take care of them.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward “Ed” Smith and Sarah Elizabeth Guy Dodson; and brothers-in-law, Gary Turner and Gordon Dixon.

He is survived by his longtime companion, Anita Morton; children, Cody (TotsiAuna) Smith, Joshua (Meagan) Smith, Kevin (Amber) Smith, Wayne Smith, Tomas Cardoza, Buffy Reynolds, Jimmy (Imogene) Cribbs and Tammy (John) Schuman; sisters, Sue Dixon, Peggy (John) Roberts, Teenie (Bobby) Higdon, Brenda Turner and Debbie Moore; 15 grandchildren; along with many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral services were held Friday, January 20 in the funeral home chapel. Burial followed in Collier Cemetery. Full military honors were provided by Sequatchie Valley Honor Guard.

An online guestbook is at www.ewtonfuneralhome.com.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.