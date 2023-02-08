Judy Elaine Sullivan Williford, 74, of Signal Mountain, Tennessee passed away at her home on Saturday, January 14, 2023 with her family by her side.

She was of the Jehovah’s Witness faith. Judy loved to work in her garden and flowers.

Judy was preceded in death by her loving son, Jerry Don Thompson; parents, James and Betty Sullivan; sister, Mary Sullivan Wright; brother, Jerry Sullivan (Beverly); and late husband, Jimmy Williford.

Judy is survived by her companion and first husband of 56 years, Donnie Thompson; brother-in-law, Winsett Wright; brothers, Steve (Pam) Sullivan, Larry (Judy) Sullivan; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Judy will be greatly missed by her family, special friend Sandra Moore and her fur babies, Blondie, Lady and Comanche.

Funeral services were held Wednesday, January 18 in the funeral home chapel with Donnie Thompson officiating. Burial followed in Hudson Cemetery.

Serving as pallbearers were Brandon Knowles, Brad Callaway, Winsett Wright, Daniel Sullivan, Jerry Payne and Chris Moore.

Judy’s family would like to thank Hospice of Chattanooga for their wonderful care and especially nurse George.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.