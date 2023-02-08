Hazel Pearl Barnaby Goodwin, 89, of Dunlap, Tennessee passed away Thursday, January 12, 2023. She was a member of Dunlap Seventh-day Adventist Church.

Mrs. Goodwin lived in Burlington, Massachusetts until she and her husband, Frank, moved their family to Dunlap in 1983. She spent her working years alongside her husband as his secretary in their home building business. She was loyally dedicated to her husband and children. She loved to study the bible, bible prophecy and teaching young children about the love of Jesus.

She was preceded in death by just 11 days by the love of her life, Frank Eugene Goodwin; parents, Jesse Franklin and Eva Johnson Barnaby; grandson, James Goodwyn III; all 8 of her siblings and many nieces and nephews.

She is survived by her children, Susan (Hendrick) Hietkamp, Ruth Ann (John) Giering, Jean (Joseph) Gager, Frank Goodwin and James (Mary) Goodwin; seven grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren; along with several nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, February 11 at 2:00 p.m. at Dunlap Seventh-day Adventist Church. Interment will be private. The family will gather immediately after the service in the 2nd foyer for visitation. The family does request after visitation that they have private time for the rest of the day.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Dunlap Seventh-day Adventist Church to further Christian education.

