Johnny D. Austin, formerly of Dunlap, Tennessee passed on to a better life, August 8, 2022 at Summit Hospital in Show Low, Arizona due to complications of COPD.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Lowell and Ruth Austin; nine brothers and sisters; and his son, Greg.

He is survived by his wife, MaryLou; son, Brian Boston; sister-in-law, Wanda Cagle; and many nieces and nephews.

A celebration of his life took place for his many friends in Pinetop, Arizona on September 14 and Tucson, Arizona on January 1.

He was loved by many and missed by all.

Local announcement by Standefer-Reed Funeral Home of Dunlap.