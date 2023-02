Retired U.S. Army Major, Dr. Robert Elliott, a former Dunlap resident, describes the journey of a 39-year-old serving during a year of combat in Iraq in a new book, Citizen Soldier. He will be signing the book over two days in February in Dunlap.

The nonfiction book speaks to those curious about why soldiers serve and the impact it has on their families, Dr. Elliott explained.

