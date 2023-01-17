Basham authors children’s book

Lakyn Basham, a Sequatchie County native, has written and published a children’s book being released Friday, January 20.

“Growing Hope is a touching story of a fox and its mother and the life lessons learned through planting seeds of hope in their ‘magical’ garden,” Basham explained.

The story in the book is based on some of the experiences and lessons Lakyn and her daughters learned as they planted seeds in their own garden.

