Frank Eugene Goodwin, 89, of Dunlap, Tennessee passed away Sunday, January 1, 2023 at Erlanger Medical Center.

He was a member of Dunlap Seventh-day Adventist Church and a Veteran of the U.S. Army having served active duty from 1951 – 1953 during the Korean conflict and an additional six years in the re-serves.

Mr. Goodwin lived in Burlington, Massachusetts until he and his wife, Hazel, moved their family to Dunlap in 1983. He spent all of his life working hard as an excavating contractor and home builder. He always said that his wife, Hazel, was more than just his wife, she was his sweetheart.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Charlotte Chapman Goodwin; and grandson, James Goodwin.

He is survived by his sweetheart and wife, Hazel Barnaby Goodwin; children, Susan (Hendrick) Hietkamp, Ruth Ann (John) Giering, Jean (Joseph) Gager, Frank Goodwin and James (Mary) Good-win; brothers, Leon Goodwin, Donald (Christine) Goodwin and Paul (Nancy) Goodwin; seven grand-children, 17 great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren; along with one niece and several nephews.

A Celebration of Life was held Saturday, January 7, 2023, which would have been Mr. Goodwin’s 90th birthday, at Dunlap Seventh-day Adventist Church, with burial following in McGlothen Ceme-tery.

Military honors were provided by Sequatchie Valley Honor Guard.

Memorial contributions can be made to Dunlap Seventh-day Adventist School to further Christian education.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.