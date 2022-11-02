Mary Evelyn Harvey Rutledge, 83, of Gallatin, Tennessee, formerly of Dunlap, passed away Monday, October 24, 2022 at her residence. She attended Liberty Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, William Harrison “Bill” Rutledge; parents, Nathan and Ira E. Hatfield Harvey; and brothers, Joe and Willie Harvey.

She is survived by her children, Ricky, Jerry (Sonja), Randy (Regina), Steve (Lisa) and Christy Rutledge; sisters, Claudia (Charles) Alder, Gladys (Ray) Chancey, Wanda (Lenard) Sutherland, and Edna (Lyndal) Sims; brother, Ed Harvey; 10 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held Friday, October 28 in the funeral home chapel with Bro. Jared Wood officiating. Burial followed in Davis Cemetery.

