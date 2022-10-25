Ruby Jean Rogers McGlothen, 98, of Dunlap, Tennessee entered her heavenly home on Thursday, October 20, 2022. She was of the Church of God faith.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Lee and Minnie McClannahan Rogers; sisters, Murriel Sims, Bertha Everett and Jennie Lee “Pat” Layne; and brothers, Dennis, Earl, Oscar and W.L. Rogers.

She is survived by several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, along with special friend Rita Bess Land.

Graveside services were held Friday, October 21 at Sequatchie County Memorial Gardens.

An online guestbook is at www.ewtonfuneralhome.com.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.