Joyce Price Sims

Joyce Price Sims, 87, of Dunlap, Tennessee went to be with Jesus on Friday, October 21, 2022 following a lengthy illness. She is going to be missed by all her family and friends. Joyce was one of the Price tri-plets born in Sequatchie County 87 years ago.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Orbie D. Sims; parents, Jessie and Ella Land Price; sis-ters, Ilena Price and Jean McCarver; brother, Jessie Cletus Price; and nephew, Jason D. Price

She is survived by her sisters, Reba C. Price, Viva (Jr.) Lewis, Roma L. Lewis, all of Dunlap, and June Price of Hixson; brothers, James E. (Wilma) Price, Rufus (Judy) Price, Tommy (Jane) Price, all of Dunlap, and Roy (Diane) Price of Red Bank; several nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of other relatives and friends.

To honor Joyce’s wishes, no visitation will be held. 

A private graveside service was held at Camp Cemetery. 

