Cora Ann Smith Johnson, 80, of Dunlap, Tennessee passed away October 15, 2022 at her home. She was of the Baptist faith.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Taft and AnnaBelle Smith; brothers, T.H. Smith, A.W. Smith, Enos Smith, Kenneth Skyles, Foster Skyles, Clay Smith, and James Oliver Skyles.

Those left to cherish her memories are her sister, Sally Marie Farley; and several nieces and nephews.

Graveside services were held Monday, October 17 at Hendon Cemetery.

