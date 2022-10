From a classic car cruise-in, to activities for kids, for its specialty, antique tractors and engines, the 17th annual Days of Yesteryear offers something for everyone this weekend. The event, at 17900 U.S. 127 near the overpass, is October 15-16.

Saturday’s events run from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. with Sunday’s time scheduled for noon to 4:00.

For more see the October 13 issue of The Dunlap Tribune.