Oktoberfest, cycling this weekend

Two unique events, free to the public, are taking place in Dunlap September 30-October 1. With a base of Harris Park, Cycle Sequatchie Century returns for cycling rides of varying length, and for the first time, Oktoberfest is being held.

Oktoberfest, the traditional German festival, begins Friday with music provided by the Chattanooga party band, The Beaters from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Bratwursts, barbecue, pretzels, and a variety of drink options are available.

