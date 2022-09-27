Carla “Elaine” Wheeler Rohr, 68, of Flatrock, Alabama, passed away Friday, September 23, 2022 at Memorial Hospital.

She was a wonderful wife, daughter, mother and grandmother. She loved to learn and obtained three master’s degrees.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Grace Gahler Wheeler.

She is survived by her husband, Stephen Rohr; father, Bernard Wheeler; children, Margie (Chris) Clemmer and Grace Amanda Parker; sister, Lisa Hadden; grandchildren, Joshua Robinson, Jacob Clemmer, Tanner Boatfield and Derby Parker; and one great grandchild.

No services were held.

An online guestbook is at www.ewtonfuneralhome.com.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.