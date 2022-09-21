Indians seek to retain possession of challenge trophy in rivalry game Friday

Sequatchie County High School’s senior football players are working to lead the team to a ninth win in 10 years against rival Bledsoe, with the game being played September 23 in Pikeville. The time is 30 minutes earlier than usual, at 6:30 p.m. The winning team keeps the challenge trophy for one year and is sponsored by Mountain Valley Bank for Sequatchie. Senior players for SCHS, with Head Coach Rusty McIntyre (back, left) and Dylan Roberson (back, right) of Mountain Valley Bank, include (front, left to right) Garrett Worthington, Dakota Hinders, Jacob Lockhart, Lane Cavitt, Caleb Moffitt, Esteban Rios; (back) Avery Headrick, Payton Campbell, Brayden Johnson, and Brandon Presto.