Terry Westfall, like on of his favorite songs, became a Freebird on Tuesday, September 13, 2022 when he heard his Heavenly Father call his name and his soul took flight to his eternal home.

He was born on November 9, 1959 in Oberlin, Ohio to Orvil Lee Westfall and Marie Ann Westfall, both whom have preceded him in death. He moved his family to Dunlap, Tennessee in 1996. He was a jack of all trades and loved living on Fredonia Mountain. He was especially proud of the ships he built while working for AM Ship Builders of Ohio. He loved old cars his favorite being the 1955 Nomad but the most treasured things of his life was his family. He will be missed beyond measure by those he left behind.

Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife, Cheryl Street Leach Westfall; the light of his life, his daughter, Tera Jewel Westfall (Michael Wheeler) of Dunlap; his Marine step-son, Joshua (Ernestine aka Possum) Leach of Medina, Ohio; grandchildren, Tristan (Pawpaw’s Brainiac) Leach of Ohio, Jaylynn (Pawpaw’s Princess) Smith of Dunlap, Kylie (Pawpaw’s lil Angel) Leach of Ohio, Gabriel (Pawpaw’s lil Man) Westfall of Dunlap and Rosalee (Pawpaw’s lil Honey Bee) Wheeler of Dunlap; sister, Sharon (David) West of Ohio; brothers, Gary (Kathy) Westfall of Ohio, Buddy Orvil (Tina) Westfall of Pennsylvania and Larry Westfall of Tennessee; mother-in-law, Magdaline Street Young of Florida; brother-in-law, David (Jenny) Street of Florida; sisters-in-law, Mary (Robert) Brothers of Florida and Christina Wheeler of Texas; six nieces and four nephews and his best friend of many years, Lucas (Doc/Driver) Clark.

Fly high our Freebird, fly high!

There will be a celebration of life tribute at a later time.

Arrangements by Ewton Funeral Home & Cremation Center.