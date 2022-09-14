Mark Anthony Simons, 71, of Dunlap, Tennessee passed away Monday, September 12, 2022 at his residence.

He was a Veteran of the U.S. Navy and a member of Dunlap church of Christ. He graduated from White’s Ferry School of Preaching in 1974.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Virginia Patterson Simons; first wife, Delores Katherine Simons; and brother, Lee Simons

He is survived by his wife, Elaine Simons; children, Marsha (Eric) Murphy and Timothy (Lisa) Si-mons; sister, Lynn (Fred) Edens; five grandchildren; one great-grandchild; several nieces and one nephew.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, September 15 at 10:00 a.m. in the funeral home chapel with Bro. Freddie Clayton officiating. Burial will be in Hooker Cemetery.

An online guestbook is at www.ewtonfuneralhome.com. Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.