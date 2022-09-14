LaVonda “Vonnie” Dyer, 59, of Signal Mountain, Tennessee, passed away Friday, September 2, 2022 at her home.

She was a loving and caring wife, mother, and grandmother. LaVonda was a hairstylist for many years. She was preceded in death by her grandmother, Beatrice Dorn.

She is survived by her husband, Phillip Dyer; three daughters, Deaven Cook, Kaitlyn Dyer, and Kacie Dyer; two sons, Zachary DeMercurio and Kody Dyer; nine grandchildren; parents, Sonny (Cile) Pendergrass, Pikeville and Judy Martinez, Winter Haven, Florida; sister, DeAnna Pendergrass, Winter Haven; several nieces and nephews; and in-laws, Gary and Roxann Dyer.

Online condolences can be made at www.reedfamilyfh.com.

Arrangements by Standefer-Reed Funeral Home of Dunlap.