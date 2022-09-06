Laura Elizabeth Moyer, 49, of Chattanooga, Tennessee passed away Sunday, August 29, 2022 at her residence.

She was preceded in death by her aunt, Louise King.

She is survived by her mother, Mary Anne Moyer; father, Rexford (Carole) Moyer; daughter, Marley Elizabeth Moyer; sister, Lisa Michelle Moyer Cox; niece, Autumn Bacon; nephew, Amon Whitfield; great-niece, Sage Lawrence; uncles, James (Bonnie) Larison and Stephen (Patricia) Larison.

A memorial service was held Friday, September 2, at 11:00 a.m. at Shepherd of the Valley Catholic Church with Father Mark Scholz officiating. Interment took place at Our Lady of the Poor Shrine in New Hope, Tennessee.

An online guestbook is at www.ewtonfuneralhome.com.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.