William Kenneth “Kenny” Miller gained his wings on Friday, August 19, 2022.

He was born December 2, 1958 to William Awdley Miller and Louise Durham Miller. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting, fishing, raising his critters and exploring the woods with his friends and family. He was a Veteran of the Marine Corp and served his country in Okinawa, Japan.

Kenny is preceded in death by his parents, Awdley Miller of Signal Mountain and Louise Robinson of Ft. Oglethorpe, Georgia; stepmom, Louise Boston Miller of Signal Mountain; stepdad, Charles of Ft. Oglethorpe; brothers, Ricky Miller and Charles Robinson of Ft. Oglethorpe; paternal grandparents, Vernie and Christine Miller; and maternal grandparents, Dewey Durham and Lily Durham Sexton.

He is survived by longtime companion, Lynda Kisdaden; brothers, Chuck (Trina) Robinson of Rossville, Georgia, Donnie Robinson of Ringgold, Georgia, Dale (Serena) Grant of Leesville, Georgia, and David (Rhonda) Grant of Whitwell; sisters, Shannon Miller and Cheryl Wineland of Barling, and Kim (Gary) Garner of Sherwood, Tennessee.

No visitation or services were held, as it was Kenny’s wish to be cremated. His ashes will be spread among the remains of his parents and siblings on the mountain that he loved.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.