Tennessee’s Tax Free Holidays coming

Originally designed to give families a discount on school supplies and clothing, the Tennessee Sales Tax Holiday now includes many food items plus gun safety products. 

Beginning at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, July 29, shoppers can purchase clothing and school supplies, plus art supplies and computers without sales tax added. Shirts, pants, dresses, pairs of shoes, jackets and other general apparel costing $100 or less will not have tax added. Some items are excluded, such as sports equipment and protective gear. 

