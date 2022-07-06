Sandra Blevins

Sandra Lucille Dale Blevins, age 81, of Dunlap, passed away Wednesday, June 29, 2022 at her resi-dence. She attended Mt. Calvary Missionary Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Clyde and Wilma Dale; sister, Cay Poole Hampton; and brother, Ronald Dale.

She is survived by her husband, Felix Arnold Blevins; children, Gregory Arnold Blevins, Felicia A. (Charles) McGlocklin and Thomas Allen (Gloria) Blevins; 6 grandchildren, Lauren Ashley (Garrett) Wolfford, Charles J. McGlocklin II, Tara A. McGlocklin, Gavin R. McGlocklin, Nathan A. Blevins and Nichols A. Blevins; two great-grandchildren, Rett Wayne Wolfford and Juniper Dee Wolfford; along with several nieces and nephews.

Graveside services were held Thursday, June 30 at Hamilton Memorial Gardens in Hixson.

An online guestbook is at www.ewtonfuneralhome.com.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.