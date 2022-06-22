Charles Larry “Curly” Easterly, age 69, of Whitwell, passed away June 6, 2022 at Hospice of Chattanooga.

He was preceded in death by his father, John A. Easterly; brother, Tony Martin Easterly; sister, Peggy Sue Lindsey; son, Derrick Johnson.

He is survived by two daughters, Terescia Easterly and Audria (Chris) Lewis; mother, Pauline Easterly; grandchildren, Haley (Brandon) Ballard, Andrew Harvey, Sara Harvey, and Brailey Lewis; great-granddaughter, Avah Ballard; sisters, Patricia (Clyde) Harvey and Darla (Tim) Witt; brothers, Glen (Roxy) Easterly, Dale (Connie) Easterly, Willie (Traci) Easterly, Moses Easterly, and Calvin Easterly; and several nieces and nephews.

Graveside services were held Wednesday, June 15 at Rogers Cemetery with Bro. Chris Lewis officiating. No visitation was held.

Online condolences can be made at www.reedfamilyfh.com. Arrangements by Standefer-Reed Funeral Home of Dunlap.