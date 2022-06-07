Lois Christine Boston Smith, age 87, of Ringgold, Georgia, formerly of Dunlap, passed away Friday, June 3, 2022. She was of the Baptist faith.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Virgil and Mamie Owensby Boston; sisters, Barbara Hargis, Wanda Littrell and Phyllis Cribbs; brothers, Lloyd and Lavaughn Boston; and nieces and nephews, Angela Boston Feagans, Jeff Boston, Brenda Lewis, Danny Boston and Susie Allen.

She is survived by her husband, James Bobby “Jack” Smith, Ringgold; son, James Michael (Kathy) Smith, Harrison, Tennessee; daughter, Robin Lynn (Larry) Richer, Romeoville, Illinois; siblings, Peggy Hobbs, Wiley (Ann) Boston, Jerry (Joyce) Boston and Wendell (Darlene) Boston; granddaughter, Rachel (David) Atkinson; great-grandchildren, Sawyer and Ruby Atkinson; along with several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held Wednesday, June 8 in the funeral home chapel with Bro. Lanny Tate officiating. Burial was in Memorial Gardens.

An online guestbook is at www.ewtonfuneralhome.com.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.