Eddie Dishman, age 78, of Dunlap, passed away Sunday, May 29, 2022 at his home. He was of the Church of God faith.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Deborah Lynn Dishman; and son, William Doyle Dishman.

He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Carlotta Dishman; son, Charles Dishman; daughter, Stella Rose Dishman; four grandchildren; sisters, Jane Keener and Shirley Johnson; three brothers, Larry and Rayburn Dishman, Dunlap, and Jimmy Dishman, McMinnville; several nieces and nephews.

Graveside services were held Tuesday, May 31 at Collier Cemetery with Bro. Shane Nivens and Larry Dishman officiating.

Standefer-Reed Funeral Home of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.