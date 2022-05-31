Mrs. Arrietta Elois Layman, 83, of Dunlap, passed away Thursday May 26, 2022, at her home.

She was born in Palmer, Tennessee on November 5, 1938, to Fred James and Rosa Schoenmann James, who preceded her in death, along with her husband, Ralph Layman; brother, Carl James; and sisters, Shelvy Jean James, Marion Marie Schlageter and Nellie Ruth Layne. She was a member of the Church of Christ at Dunlap and had worked as a cook and caregiver most of her life.

She is survived by her daughters, Sheila Presto (Tommy Tucker), Carolyn Layman and Donna (Gary) Henry; sons, Tim (Tammy) Layman and Freddie (Cheryl) Layman; grandchildren, Trent (Rowena) Burtrum, Sheri (Scotty) Reed, Jeff Presto, Tammi Hurd, Autumn (John) Higdon, Justin and Steven Ferry, Candice (Joe) Johnston, Megan (Danial) Bunch, Haylee Layman and Zach Layman; 13 great grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; several nieces and nephews; and special niece and nephew, Rolanda Summers and Dale Layne.

Funeral services were held Saturday, May 28 in the funeral home chapel with Minister Freddie Clayton officiating. Burial followed in Brown’s Chapel Cemetery.

Layne Funeral Home of Palmer was in charge of arrangements.